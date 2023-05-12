Rajasthan PCC chief calls Sachin Pilot's Jan Sangharsh Yatra "personal journey"

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 12 : Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasara on Thursday called Sachin Pilot's 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' a "personal journey", and said that it has nothing to do with a party.

Dotasara also claimed that no prior permission has been sought by Pilot from All India Congress Committee (AICC) or from Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

"It's his (Sachin Pilot)'s personal Yatra (journey) and has nothing to do with the party. There was no prior permission sought by Pilot from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) or from Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) before the Yatra. The Yatra with the party's logo, and photographs of party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallika Arjun Kharge, can be called an official one," Rajasthan PCC Chief said.

Dotasara while speaking to reporters at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee office in Jaipur, said, "The matter will be taken up with the Party high command."

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan in-charge at the AICC Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has called a meeting of state leaders in Delhi on Friday amidst the ongoing political turmoil in the state.

According to sources, the meeting will be attended by PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara and three newly appointed co-in charges of Rajasthan. It is to be believed that the current political developments and orgzational issues will be discussed in this meeting.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday arrived in Ajmer to conduct Jan Sangharsh Yatra in protest against the inaction of the Rajasthan government in the alleged corruption cases during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state.

Talking to the media, ahead of the yatra, Pilot said, "We are here for the benefit of the people. We had promised a zero-tolerance against corruption and we still demand an investigation for the same. People have always chosen the one who stands by them and with them."

The five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra was launched by Sachin Pilot from Ajmer to Jaipur on Thursday with an aim to raise a series of issues including corruption.

Sachin Pilot will also stop at different locations during the course of his yatra. He has affirmed receiving immense support from the public.

Earlier on Tuesday, on being asked why he is carrying out the yatra against his own government, Pilot told that he is just raising his voice against "corruption".

"I am not protesting against my government, but just raising my voice against corruption. When we had come to power, we had promised a zero-tolerance against corruption, but no investigation was done by this government," he said.

