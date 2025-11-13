Rajasthan: Police advises citizens to beware of cyber scam in name of KYC update

Jaipur, Nov 12 To curb the increasing incidents of cybercrime, Rajasthan Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) Vijay Kumar Singh has issued an important advisory for the public.

The advisory explains how cybercriminals are defrauding citizens under the pretext of KYC (Know Your Customer) updates and provides essential safety measures to prevent financial losses.

ADG Singh stated that cybercriminals often call or message people from unknown mobile numbers, threatening that their SIM card KYC has expired or their number is linked to illegal activities. They claim that the victim’s SIM services—including calls, messages, and OTPs—will be immediately deactivated if KYC is not updated.

In panic, many people share personal details such as their name, address, PAN card, Aadhaar number, and bank account information, believing they are updating their KYC. Fraudsters then misuse these details to access bank accounts and withdraw money.

He also shared key tips to stay safe from Cyber fraud and said that TRAI does not deactivate SIM cards.

“The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) does not deactivate mobile numbers. Only telecom companies have the authority to do so. If you receive a KYC-related message, visit your telecom company’s official store directly to confirm. Do not share your OTP, Aadhaar, PAN, or bank details with any unknown caller or online link. Avoid Downloading Unknown Apps and never install applications or click on links suggested by unidentified callers or messages,” he said.

He said that if you receive any intimidating or urgent calls or messages, report them immediately on the Sanchar Saathi Chakshu Portal: https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc/, advised Singh.

ADG Singh advised that in case of cyber fraud, victims should immediately file a complaint through respective channels, said Singh.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor