Rajasthan Police arrest man for stealing lingerie company's data on 15L women

Jaipur, June 5 In a shocking revelation, Rajasthan Police Special Wing arrested a man who stole personal data of 15 lakh women from a company selling online undergarments.

The accused stole the data which included women's names, addresses, mobile numbers, email IDs and size of ladies' undergarments.

After stealing the data, the man started blackmailing the company. At first, the company tried to hush up the matter, but when the accused continued with the demand for money, a report was lodged in the SOG on behalf of the company. Acting on the complaint, the SOG arrested the man, identified as Sanjay Soni, a resident of Udaipur.

"This vicious crook hacked the system of a lingerie company selling online undergarments and stole data," said officials.

