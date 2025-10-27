Rajasthan prepared for SIR: Chief Electoral Officer

Jaipur, Oct 27 Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan on Monday announced that Rajasthan is fully prepared for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Program, which will commence on October 28, 2025, and continue until February 7, 2026.

The programme is part of Phase 2 implementation across 12 states, including Rajasthan. Mahajan informed that training and printing of enumeration forms will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by door-to-door distribution and collection from November 4 to December 4.

The draft voter list will be published on December 9, with claims and objections accepted from December 9, 2025, to January 8, 2026.

The notice and verification phase will run until January 31, and the final voter list will be published on February 7, 2026.

According to the 2025 voter list, Rajasthan currently has 5,48,84,827 registered voters. Their verification will be carried out by 52,469 Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Of these, approximately 2.61 crore voters are above 40 years of age, with 77 per cent already mapped, while mapping work of the remaining 2.88 crore voters below 40 years is underway.

The Chief Electoral Officer stated that detailed instructions have been issued to all Divisional Commissioners, District Election Officers, and Electoral Registration Officers, including guidelines for polling station reorganisation, training of BLOs and supervisors, coordination with political parties and media, promotion of online form submission, and publication of IEC materials.

Mahajan said that all BLOs and supervisors have been trained, with refresher sessions to be held soon. Their daily progress will be monitored at the ERO, DEO, and CEO levels. Training will also be organised for volunteers and helpdesk staff.

Recognised political parties will be briefed through detailed presentations covering all aspects of the Special Intensive Revision, and the status of BLA appointments and the role of BLA-2 will also be discussed.

Media cells have been formed in every district, with the District Election Officer designated as the official spokesperson.

Regular press releases and social media updates will be issued, and an awareness campaign will be launched across schools, colleges, and panchayats to encourage online voter registration. Self-help groups and Rajsakhis will play an active role in motivating women voters.

The Election Commission of India has also launched the integrated ECINet app and website, which features the ‘Book a Call with BLO’ option, allowing voters to directly contact their BLOs for assistance.

So far, about 5,000 calls have been made through this feature in Rajasthan. Contact details of BLOs, supervisors, AEROs, EROs, and DEOs are available on respective district websites.

Mahajan further informed that voter lists for all states have been uploaded to https://voters.eci.gov.in and linked to the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. Genealogical mapping is being conducted to link current voters with those listed in previous SIR voter rolls based on verified family details, minimising the need for additional document collection.

Emphasising transparency and inclusiveness, Mahajan said that the Election Commission of India is committed to ensuring that the Special Intensive Revision campaign is transparent, citizen-centric, and encourages the participation of every eligible voter in Rajasthan’s democratic process.

--IANS

arc/dan

