Rajasthan: Rohit Godara gang member arrested; criminal was carrying Rs 25,000 reward

Jaipur, Nov 10 In a significant breakthrough against organised crime, the Kotputli-Behror police have arrested Hrithik alias Ritu, a key member of the Rohit Godara gang, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000.

An official said that the arrest was made as part of a statewide campaign launched under the directives of Director General of Police Rajiv Sharma to nab wanted criminals.

According to SP Devendra Kumar Vishnoi, the accused, Hrithik alias Ritu (20 years, 9 months), a resident of Molaheda village under Kotputli Police Station, was wanted in multiple serious criminal cases.

SP Vishnoi said that during the arrest, police recovered three country-made pistols, two live cartridges, and a mobile phone from his possession.

He added that acting on a tip-off from informants Constable Lakhan Singh and Constable Jagat Singh, police learned that Hrithik was planning a major crime in the area.

“Following the input, a special team was formed under the supervision of Additional SP Vaibhav Sharma and CO Rajendra Kumar Burdak, led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar Sharma of Kotputli Police Station. The team laid a trap and successfully apprehended Hrithik near the Housing Board area, Ramsinghpura, on Sunday,” he said.

SP Vishnoi pointed out that police have registered a case against the accused under the BNS Arms Act at Kotputli Police Station.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed Hrithik’s close association with another criminal, Narendra alias Naru, and confirmed his active role in the interstate Rohit Godara gang.

SP Vishnoi stated that the police are now conducting a detailed probe into Hrithik’s network and possible links in the illegal arms trade, along with efforts to trace other absconding members of the gang.

Constables Lakhan Singh (Paniyala Police Station) and Jagat Singh (Sarund Police Station) played a crucial role in the successful operation.

