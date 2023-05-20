Rajasthan: Rs 2.31 cr in cash, 1kg gold found in Jaipur's Yojana Bhavan almirah

Jaipur, May 20 In an alarming recovery, more than Rs 2.31 crore in cash and one kg of gold were found in a locked almirah of Yojana Bhavan here, police sources said.

Police have seized the cash and gold.

Seven employees of Yojana Bhawan were detained in connection with the crime and are being interrogated. The trolley suitcase kept in the cupboard contained currencies with denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, the sources said.

Yojana Bhavan houses departments like Income Tax, Jan Aadhaar etc.

Following the incident, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma furnished the details to the Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary Sharma, DGP Umesh Mishra and Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava held a press conference in this regard at 11 p.m. on Friday.

According to Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava, the recovery was made when during digitisation of files under the e-filing project, the authorities came across two locked cupboards.

As the keys could not be located, the locks were broken. While some files were found in one almirah, the other contained a trolley-suitcase which was full of notes.

The employees informed the Ashok Nagar police station.

The station officer and senior police officers also reached the spot and seized the currency notes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor