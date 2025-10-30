Rajasthan: Sharpshooter among seven arrested, three foreign pistols recovered

Jaipur, Oct 30 In a joint operation, the newly formed Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) ​​and the Gogamedi police arrested seven accused, including a sharpshooter from the gang of gangsters Rohit Godara and Virendra Charan. Three foreign pistols, 70 cartridges, and five magazines were recovered from their possession.

A minor has also been detained. ASP Geeta Chaudhary stated that information was received that Vikas alias Raju alias Pawan, a history-sheeter associated with the gang, was buying and selling weapons in preparation for a major crime.

Acting on this information, the police and AGTF team raided near Ramgarh village. Upon seeing the police, the suspects began running, but were captured after a siege. The search for other gang members is ongoing.

A parade of the arrested accused was held in Netrana village to raise awareness. The main accused, Vikas, is a history-sheeter with the Gogamedi police station. He has more than a dozen serious cases registered against him, including murder, extortion, robbery, and the Arms Act.

The police team has arrested Vikas, a resident of Ujjalwas, Rajesh, a resident of Sirsa, Rajuram, Parth Rathod and Roopendra, residents of Noida Chak Jaitpur Bikaner, Mukesh, a resident of Purbasar police station Pallu and a minor.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Geeta Chaudhary said that Constable Monu of Gogamedi police station received a tip-off that Vikas alias Raju alias Pawan alias Shooter, a resident of Ujjalwas, was in touch with gangsters Rohit Godara, Virendra Charan, and Mahendra Saharan and planning a major criminal act.

Acting swiftly on the information, a team from Gogamedi police station, along with the DST in-charge, conducted a raid in Ramgarh village.

On spotting the police, the suspects attempted to flee, but the team managed to surround and apprehend seven accused. Those arrested include Vikas alias Raju alias Pawan alias Shooter (29), son of Nihal Singh, resident of Ujjalwas, Gogamedi, Rajesh (22), son of Dharampal, resident of Chaharwala, Nathusari Chaupata PS, Sirsa (Haryana), Rajuram (22), son of Kishanlal, resident of Noida Chak, Jaitpur, Mahajan PS, Bikaner, Rupendra (20), son of Pawan Kumar, resident of Ward No. 3, Jaitpur, Mahajan PS, Bikaner, Mukesh (19), son of Hanuman Nayak, resident of Ward No. 6, Purbasar, Pallu PS, Hanumangarh and Parth (20), son of Bhagwan Singh Rajput, resident of Jaitpur, Mahajan PS, Bikaner.

One minor has also been detained.

Police said further interrogation is underway to uncover the gang’s plans and links with organised crime networks.

