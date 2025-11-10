Rajasthan: Singing of Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana made mandatory in Panchayati Raj offices

Jaipur, Nov 10 In a significant decision, Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar has directed that all Panchayati Raj offices across Rajasthan begin and conclude each working day with the collective singing of the national song and national anthem.

As per the directive, 'Vande Mataram' will be sung at 9:35 a.m. to mark the start of the workday, while 'Jana Gana Mana' will be sung at 5:55 p.m. to bring the day to a close.

To ensure transparency and uniform implementation, the sessions will be geo-tagged using a Geographic Information-based System (GIA), recording both time and location.

A nodal officer has also been appointed to supervise and monitor the proper conduct of the initiative. Also, the Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar has taken a strict stance on maintaining cleanliness across rural areas, warning that any negligence in sanitation will invite stern action.

The Minister has issued clear instructions to all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Councils in the state, directing them to ensure regular cleaning in all Gram Panchayats and to take action against officials found negligent.

During a video conference meeting with officials of the Panchayati Raj Department and District Council CEOs held at the Secretariat, Minister Dilawar expressed displeasure over reports of persistent filth in villages despite repeated instructions for daily cleaning and waste collection.

He emphasised that such negligence is unacceptable and will be dealt with strictly.

The Minister directed that all officers, from Assistant Development Officer (ADO) level upwards, must spend at least four nights a month in villages to inspect cleanliness and monitor the functioning of Gram Panchayats.

Minister Dilawar further stated that during the Gram Sabha meetings held on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), each Gram Panchayat was expected to submit proposals for the repair of water reservoirs, ponds, and stepwells, as well as the removal of encroachments.

If any Panchayat has not submitted these proposals, the Minister directed that a Gram Sabha should be convened before November 15 to complete the process.

He also instructed that Gram Sabha meetings must be held transparently, with their photos, videos, and minutes uploaded on the Rajasthan Panchayat Portal and social media.

Panchayat representatives were urged to ensure maximum public participation and to disseminate information about government schemes effectively.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor