‘Rajasthan stands with Haryana and Punjab’: CM Sharma calls Nayab Saini and Mann on flood crisis

Jaipur, Sep 1 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday spoke with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, asserting that the state stands firmly with Haryana and Punjab over the situation arising out of heavy rains and floods.

Sharma expressed solidarity with both states and assured all possible support from Rajasthan in the ongoing relief and rescue operations. He said that Rajasthan stands with Haryana and Punjab with full sensitivity and promptness in this hour of crisis.

During the conversation, Rajasthan CM held detailed discussions with both Chief Ministers on the challenges being faced due to the rising water levels of rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi.

He was apprised of the situation in the flood-affected districts of Haryana as well as Fazilka, Ferozepur and other parts of Punjab. Sharma also sought information about the relief measures being undertaken, the rescue operations in progress, and the damage caused to life, property and crops due to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The Chief Minister said that natural calamities call for collective efforts and cooperation among states. He assured that Rajasthan will extend every possible help to the neighbouring states, especially in terms of medical assistance, food supplies, and logistical support for relief work.

He has directed officials of Rajasthan’s border districts to remain alert and extend immediate assistance to the affected areas adjoining Haryana and Punjab.

He instructed them to ensure the availability of medical teams, ambulances and emergency facilities, and also asked them to remain in constant touch with local authorities across the border.

In addition, Sharma appealed to public representatives in the border regions of Rajasthan to take proactive steps and coordinate closely with the administration to provide timely support to the people impacted by floods.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Rajasthan shares a sense of brotherhood with neighbouring states, and in times of disaster, cooperation is the biggest strength.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor