Rajasthan: Thai Woman Shot by Unknown Assailants in Udaipur, Probe Underway

Udaipur, Rajasthan (November 9, 2024): A Thai woman was shot by unknown assailants during her visit to Udaipur, police said on Saturday. The woman, who had been staying at a hotel in Surajpol with a friend for the past several days, was admitted to a local hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound near her left armpit.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goel said they were informed by the hospital that the woman had sustained bullet injuries. “She had left her hotel between 1-2 a.m. on the pretext of meeting a friend and was later found and brought to the hospital by 3-4 unidentified men in a car,” Goel said. The woman was initially treated at Pacific Medical College’s emergency ward and was later transferred to MVA Hospital for further care.

“The bullet is still lodged in her and she is receiving medical treatment,” Goel added.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine who the woman met late at night. “She is not cooperating much in the interrogation, but we are attempting to gather information from her phone and by questioning her friend,” Goel said.