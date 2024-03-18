Rajasthan Train Derailment Video: Four Coaches of Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Train Derail in Ajmer

Four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express train derailed on Monday morning, March 18, at the Madar Railway Yard in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Coaches and the engine derailed after colliding with a goods train, according to the North Western Railway. There were no casualties or injuries to the passengers.

The accident took place near the Madar Railway Station at around 1.04 am when train number 12548, Sabarmati- Agra Cantt Superfast Express, collided with the goods train. However, the loco pilot of the train applied emergency brakes, but could not avert the collision.

"Today on March 18 at 01.04 am, train number 12548, Sabarmati-Agra Cantt derailed near the home signal at Madar near Ajmer due to which the engine and four general coaches have derailed. There has been no loss of life in this. Taking immediate action, railway officials have reached the accident site and the accident relief train has reached Madar and track restoration work is being done [sic]," a senior official of the North Western Railway said in a pre-recorded message on X (formerly known as Twitter).

