Rajasthan: Two officers in ACB net for accepting bribe
By ANI | Published: April 23, 2022 07:02 PM2022-04-23T19:02:59+5:302022-04-23T19:10:02+5:30
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two senior administrative officers in Alwar on Saturday.
The arrested officers Nannumal Pahadia, IAS, and Ashok Sankhla, RAS, were caught red-handed and a sum of Rs 5 Lakh was seized from their possession.
A local broker has also been arrested in the case.
As per the officials, a total of 16 lakh was demanded by the accused for allowing a construction work.
Further investigations are underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor