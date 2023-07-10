Rajasthan: Unrelenting showers leaves Sikar severely waterlogged, hits normal life

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], July 10 : Persistent and heavy rainfall on Sunday morning led to extensive waterlogging in Rajasthan's Sikar, disrupting normal life.

Unrelenting showers since Saturday morning left vast swathes of Morabadad city under water, with several residents complaining of commuting woes.

Amid heavy rainfall on Saturday evening, a student died after he fell into an open sewerage tank near Nawalgarh Road in the Sikar district, an official from the Civil Defence Team (CD) said.

After receiving word of the incident, a Civil Defence Rescue team reached the spot and recovered the student's body, he said.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP MP Swami Sumedhanand and former MLA Amra Ram also visited the spot after learning of the incident.

Sharing her concerns, on the prevailing situation, a resident said, "While the rains have brought us some respite from the heat, we are facing a lot of difficulty commuting due to extensive waterlogging. We are experiencing showers at regular intervals."

In its daily weather briefing on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall was likely to occur over North India in the next four to five days.

"Heavy rains in North India for the next four to five days. The effect of active monsoon will be seen in other states," the IMD said in a statement.

The agency urged people up north to take necessary precautions against heavy rainfall.

"Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions," the agency stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor