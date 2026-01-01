Rajasthan welcomes the New Year with rain, hailstorm

Jaipur, Jan 1 Rajasthan experienced widespread rain, hailstorms, dense fog, and an intense cold wave on Thursday, marking a chilly start to the New Year across the state.

Intermittent rainfall was reported in several districts, including Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Kota, and Sikar. Chittorgarh received heavy rain for about half an hour around 5 a.m., while Ramgarh (Sikar) also witnessed intense showers.

Late Wednesday night, hailstorms in Bikaner caused a sharp drop in temperature, raising concerns among farmers.

Rain accompanied by strong winds was also recorded in Jodhpur, Phalodi, Barmer, and Bikaner, resulting in a decline of 2–3 degrees Celsius in temperatures.

Alwar recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius in the state, while Bikaner and Jaisalmer recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for districts in the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, cold wave and dense fog warnings for most parts of Rajasthan. Dense fog severely reduced visibility in Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Sriganganagar.

Jaisalmer remained fog-covered for the second consecutive day, while Jaipur appeared shrouded in mist, especially in areas like Amer and Nahargarh.

Despite the weather conditions, many tourists were seen visiting destinations around Jaipur. This first spell of rain of the season is expected to benefit Rabi crops, although hailstorms have increased farmers' concerns in some regions.

Overall, the New Year has begun with severe winter conditions across Rajasthan, driven by the impact of a Western Disturbance.

The IMD has predicted dense fog in northern and western Rajasthan between January 1 and January 3, affecting visibility during morning hours.

A cold wave is also expected in the Shekhawati region from January 2 to January 4.

During this period, minimum temperatures may drop sharply to between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

Jaisalmer received its first winter rain of the season on Wednesday.

