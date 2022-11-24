Rajasthan: Woman shot at for marrying outside her religion, 3 arrested

Three persons have been arrested for opening fire at a woman in Laxmi Nagar in Jaipur, police said.

The shooting incident took place on Wednesday, allegedly because the woman married a person from a different faith.

The arrests were made within hours of the incident, police said adding that one more accused in the shooting is absconding and a search has been launched for him.

The survivor has been identified as Anjali Verma and she was allegedly shot after her brother-in-law Abdul Aziz conspired to kill her for the inter-religion wedding.

"A case has been registered against brother-in-law Abdul Aziz and his friends on the statement of the injured girl, Anjali Verma, wife of Abdul Latif. The girl's brother-in-law Aziz, his friends Mohammad Raja and Raju and the shooter Kalim, a resident of Bihar, have been arrested by Jaipur police late on Wednesday night," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur Commissionerate) Vandita Rana.

Police have also recovered a pistol from the accused.

"Kalim had shot Anjali with this pistol. At the same time, the search for another accused Abid is going on," added DCP Vandita Rana.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

