Rajasthan: Woman's parents cut off husband's nose after objecting to love marriage

Jaipur, May 3 In a shocking incident, a man's nose was chopped off by his in-laws in Rajasthan's Pali for his only fault that he opted for a love marriage with their daughter, the police said.

The incident was reported late on Thursday night in Jodhpur's Jhanwar station area, said the police, adding that a case had been registered on Friday on a complaint filed by the victim's brother.

Transport Nagar Station House Officer (SHO), Anita Rani, said, "One Chelaram had a court marriage with a girl from his village in March this year. However, the girl's relatives lodged a missing complaint on March 30. When police arrested the two, they confessed to their court marriage. They were later released as both of them were adults."

Later, Chelaram rented an accommodation and started living with his wife in Pali in April this year. His brother Sujaram also stayed in a house nearby.

The woman's family came to Chelaram on Thursday at 9 a.m. and demanded a patch-up and asked them both to get ready and join them to visit the girl's house.

Later on the Pali-Jodhpur highway, the woman's parents attacked Chelaram and continued hitting him till they reached Jhanwar at 11 p.m.

The woman's parents also broke the victim's limbs and chopped his nose as well leaving him injured and fled.

Further investigations are underway, the SHO added.

--IANS

