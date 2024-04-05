Rajeev Chandrasekhar vows to transform healthcare facility in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, April 5 Vowing to improve the healthcare landscape in Thiruvananthapuram, NDA's Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday took part in a discussion with the noted medical practitioners of the constituency.

Chandrasekhar is pitted against sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is aiming for a fourth straight win from Thiruvananthapuram, and CPI veteran Pannyan Raveendran, who represented the seat from 2005-2009.

Recognising the pressing need for modernisation, Chandrasekhar claimed that the current healthcare facilities in the state capital are reflective of an era dating back three decades, adding that they cannot adequately address the contemporary health challenges.

He also elaborated on the evolving nature of healthcare challenges, including the emergence of new health concerns such as early-age cardiac arrest among youngsters and the increased prevalence of diabetes post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlighting the potential of health tourism as a rapidly growing sector, he affirmed Thiruvananthapuram's capacity to capitalise on this opportunity.

Chandrasekhar also reiterated that the successful execution of the Ayushman Bharat scheme is a collaborative effort between the Centre and the Kerala government.

He then emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance that the state governments play a crucial role in implementing the scheme, acknowledging the challenges posed by inadequate funding at the state level.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 to elect 20 Lok Sabha members. The results will be out on June 4.

