Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict Santhan Dies in Chennai Hospital

Santhan, a convict released in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, passed away Wednesday morning at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. He had been admitted due to health complications and was pronounced dead at 7:50 am.

After his release, Santhan was housed in a special camp within the Trichy Central Jail Complex. Last week, the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) of the Union Ministry of External Affairs issued an emergency travel document, facilitating his prompt repatriation to Sri Lanka.

