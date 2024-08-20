Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tributes to Former Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 80th birth anniversary. Gandhi, who served as India's youngest prime minister from 1984 to 1989, was tragically assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.

"Tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.

Tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2024

Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister was abruptly ended by his tragic assassination in 1991. Nevertheless, his vision and ideas continue to shape Indian politics and development. His forward-thinking focus on modernizing India's economy, enhancing education, and promoting technological innovation was pioneering and has had a lasting impact on the nation.

