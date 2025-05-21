Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute to Former PM at Veer Bhumi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary at Veer Bhumi in Delhi on Wednesday morning, May 21. Earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot pays homage to former PM.

VIDEO | Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) and party MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) pay floral tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi on his death anniversary.



India’s youngest prime minister, at the age of 40, Rajiv Gandhi held office from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, on May 21, 1991.

"Respectful tribute to the former Prime Minister of the country 'Bharat Ratna' Rajiv Gandhi ji on his death anniversary. Rajiv ji's contribution in the creation of modern India is unforgettable. His vision, thoughts on science-technology and youth empowerment inspire us even today," said Congress in a post on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid floral tribute to the former PM, saying, "Fondly remembering the Late Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India, on his death anniversary today. Rajivji was a visionary and a martyr for the cause of India."