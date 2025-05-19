Rajkot Demolition Drive: Police Launch Demolition of Illegal Properties Linked to 38 Accused

Rajkot Police launched a demolition drive on Monday, May 19, against 38 accused who were involved in several serious crimes. According to the IANS report, authorities bulldozed approximately 2,610 square meters of land belonging to murderers, thieves, robbers, and drug traffickers. DCP Zone-2 Jagdish Bangarwa said the drive was being carried out according to the directives of the Minister of State for Home and the Director General.

"A list was prepared of habitual offenders across Gujarat who are repeatedly involved in criminal activities. It was instructed that those who have carried out illegal constructions, made unauthorized electricity connections or encroached on government land should be acted against," said Bangarwa.

Demolition Drive in Rajkot

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said anyone who commits a crime or harasses people will not be spared. "Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, the Gujarat Police has a clear commitment: anyone who commits a crime, harasses innocent people, or encroaches on government land will not be spared. Specifically in Rajkot, properties at 38 locations established by criminals whether shops, houses, or hubs for illegal activities, will be demolished."

Harsh Sanghavi was speaking at the summer camp launch event at Shahibaug Police Lines in Ahmedabad for children of police personnel. The camp offers training in arts, crafts, music, and sports to prevent mobile addiction and encourage creative engagement.

"Since last year, Ahmedabad Police has been organizing summer camps for all city children to help them move away from gadgets, social media, and mobile games. Through these camps, children receive training in crafts, art, music, dance, and various sports based on their interests. Many children shared that they now prefer the camp over mobile games," Sanghavi further stated.