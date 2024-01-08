Rajnath approves IAF squadron for Udhampur base, 4 NCC units in J-K & Ladakh

New Delhi, Jan 8 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday approved an air squadron for Udhampur base in Jammu and Kashmir and four National Cadet Corps (NCC) units for J&K and Ladakh.

“One Air Squadron at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir has been approved,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The ministry said that Indian Air Force (IAF) has also successfully managed to land a transport warhorse C-130 J Super Hercules in Kargil.

“In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also detailed a training mission of the Garuds,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that NCC units for J&K and Ladakh include one mixed (boys and girls) Army Battalion each at Udhampur, Kupwara and Kargil (Ladakh) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry said that, in addition to the existing 27,870 cadets, the strength in J&K and Ladakh will increase by 12,860, which is a 46.1 per cent rise.

It said that currently, the Directorate has two group headquarters, with a total of 10 NCC Units, covering all the three geographical regions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor