Rajnath Singh extends greetings on Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended his greetings on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti, the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, which is also celebrated as the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, and called him an epitome of courage and compassion.

"I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji on his 355th Prakash Purab. He was an epitome of courage, compassion and magnanimity. His efforts to serve the downtrodden are widely respected across the world. Our society will remain indebted to his teachings and sacrifices," Singh tweeted.

The Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated on January 9 this year.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Meanwhile, in view of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given relaxation to the devotees during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers at Gurudwaras on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor