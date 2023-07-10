Rajnath Singh meets Malaysian counterpart, discusses expansion of defence ties

New Delhi, 10 July To further boost India’s ‘Act East Policy’ and strengthen ties with Malaysia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held extensive discussions with his Malaysian counterpart Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

This is the first visit after the establishment of Enhanced Strategic Partnership, which was announced during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015.

Rajnath Singh also called on Prime Minister YB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, besides meeting Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

After touching down in Kuala Lumpur late on Sunday, he began his official engagements with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Ministry of Defence.

This was followed by talks between the two Defence Ministers.

According to the Ministry of Defence here, both sides discussed initiatives to further expand defence ties, with particular focus on identifying ways to strengthen industrial cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the Enhanced Strategic Partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law.

The two also agreed to the next Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) meeting which is being planned in India later this year.

Rajnath Singh highlighted the potential of the Indian defence industry with capacity and capability to cooperate with Malaysian armed forces in its inventory modernisation and maintenance plans.

Both Ministers also approved an amendment in the MoU on Defence Cooperation between India and Malaysia signed in 1993, through ‘Exchange of Letters’ (EoL). This amendment will act as an enabler to expand bilateral defence cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

Later, Rajnath Singh called on Prime Minister Ibrahim and conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ibrahim expressed appreciation of the strong cultural bonds between both nations.

He briefed the Malaysian Prime Minister about the fruitful and productive defence dialogue held earlier in the day. The meeting focused on measures to realise the full potential of Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

In his meeting with the Foreign Minister, the two exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance and cooperation in international fora. India’s recognition of ASEAN centrality and importance of peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region were discussed. The meeting concluded with India’s assurance to partner Malaysia in its efforts to accelerate self-reliance of the Malaysian defence industry.

Later, Rajnath Singh felicitated 2nd Lieutenant Sundaram, a 99-year old INA veteran, who fought alongside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Burma border.

