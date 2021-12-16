Rajnath Singh pays tribute to former Uttarakhand minister Harbans Kapoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the former state minister and senior BJP leader Harbans Kapoor on Wednesday.

Singh was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. They paid tribute at Kapoor's residence in Dehradun.

Kapoor passed away at the age of 76 years on December 13.

He was a former Speaker of Uttrakhand Legislative Assembly and an eight-time MLA.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor