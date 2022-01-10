Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19, urges his close contacts to get tested

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tested positive for Covid-19. The senior BJP leader said that he has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine."I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

A massive surge of 1.79 lakh fresh cases was recorded in the country this morning; the daily positivity was reported to be 13.29 per cent. About 10 days ago, the country was registering an average of 10,000-15,000 cases daily. The rise, it appears, is being driven by the Variant of Concern (VOC) "Omicron" and the continued presence of another VoC "Delta" in large geographies across the country," the Health Ministry said today.

