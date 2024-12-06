Rajnath Singh to commission Navy's new frigate 'INS Tushil' in Russia on Sunday

Mumbai, Dec 6 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will commission the Navy's latest, multi-role, stealth-guided missile frigate, 'INS Tushil' at Kaliningrad in Russia on December 9, officials said here on Friday.

Singh, along with, top defence and civilian officials from India and Russia, will commission the warship, an upgraded Krivak III Class frigate under Project 1135.6 of the Navy.

Six warships in this class are already in service, comprising 3 Talwar Class ships built at Baltiysky shipyard in St. Petersburg, and three of Teg Class constructed at the Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad.

'INS Tushil' will be the seventh in the series and the first of the two upgraded additional follow-on ships for which the government of India and the Indian Navy had signed a contract with JSC Rosoboronexport, Moscow, in October 2016.

The vessel's construction was closely monitored by experts of India's Warship Overseeing Team stationed in Kaliningrad through the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

The 125-metre long ship weighing 3900 tonnes, packs a lethal punch, making it an impressive blend of Russian and Indian cutting-edge technologies besides the best practices in warship construction, said officials.

From January 2024, post-construction and readiness, the ship underwent a series of extensive trials including factory sea trials, state committee trials, and finally delivery acceptance trials by an Indian specialized team, culminating in the huge toil of hundreds of shipyard workers from both Russia and India.

The trials included proving all the Russian equipment fitted onboard 'INS Tushil' including the weapons firing, and the ship's new design provides it with enhanced stealth features and better stability characteristics.

During trials, the ship clocked an impressive speed of more than 30 knots (55 kmph), and now it will reach India in a near-combat-ready condition, ready to deliver its effects instantly whenever needed.

An official said that the name 'Tushil' means a 'protector shield' and its crest represents the 'Abhedya Kavacham' (Impenetrable Shield).

Along with its motto, 'Nirbhay, Abhedya aur Balsheel' (Fearless, Indomitable, Resolute), the ship stands as a symbol of the Indian Navy’s undying commitment to safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers.

With the collaboration of Indian naval specialists and Severnoye Design Bureau, the indigenous content of the ship has been enhanced to an impressive 26 per cent and the number of made-in-India systems has more than doubled to 33.

The major Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers involved were BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Keltron, Nova Integrated Systems from Tata, Elcome Marine, Johnson Controls India and many others.

Upon commissioning, INS Tushil will join the 'Sword Arm' of the Indian Navy, the Western Fleet, under the Western Naval Command and will rank amongst the most technologically advanced frigates in the world.

