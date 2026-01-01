Rajnath Singh to unveil portraits of Vajpayee, Malaviya at Delhi Assembly on Jan 3

New Delhi, Jan 1 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil portraits of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Bharat Ratna Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on January 3, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Thursday.

The portraits will be installed in the Assembly House as a mark of deep respect and as a lasting tribute to the monumental contributions of these two national icons to India’s democracy, education, culture and public life, said Gupta.

The programme will also witness the release of a coffee table book titled “Bharat Mata”, which presents Indian nationalism as expressed through painting, architecture and literature, he said.

The publication is dedicated to the creative and artistic expression of India’s national consciousness and commemorates 150 years of the composition of the National Song Vande Mataram, he said.

In this regard, a high-level meeting was convened by Gupta, with senior officers of various departments, including Delhi Police, said an official statement.

During the high-level meeting convened for the preparations of the programme with senior officers of the Delhi Police, Public Works Department, Horticulture Department, Fire Services, Health Department, and officials of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker issued necessary directions to ensure proper arrangements for the smooth conduct of the programme, with special emphasis on security, crowd management, traffic regulation, parking facilities, fire safety and medical preparedness.

It was informed that around 1,000 people are expected to attend the programme, and all concerned departments were instructed to maintain close coordination to ensure a safe, orderly and dignified event.

The event will also be attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Padma Bhushan Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Delhi Minister for Legislative Affairs and Mohan Singh Bisht, Deputy Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly.

As part of the national observance, artists from Sahitya Kala Parishad will perform a patriotic cultural programme reflecting India’s rich artistic and national heritage.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor