Rajouri Encounter: Retired Pakistani Army soldiers being used as terrorists, says, Army Commander

In a startling revelation, the Indian Army has confirmed that Pakistan is pushing across the border terrorists who were retired Pakistani Army soldiers. The army also said that Pakistan was also using foreign terrorists to pursue its terror agenda in Kashmir in the absence of local recruits. Speaking to the media, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said: "Some of the terrorists have been found to be Pakistani retired soldiers...Pakistan wants to bring foreign terrorists here as there are no local recruits here. We are trying to eliminate the foreign terrorists. "The Northern Army Commander, who earlier honored the fallen soldiers from the Rajouri encounter, highlighted the significant accomplishment of eliminating trained foreign terrorists despite the loss of Army personnel.

Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, were killed in a 36-hour-long gunfight with security forces on Wednesday and Thursday. On the LeT commander, a defence spokesman said he has been identified as Quari, a Pakistan national and hardcore terrorist. "He has been trained on the Pakistan and Afghanistan front. He is a highly ranked terrorist leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba," he said. Quari, a top LeT commander, was active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group for the past one year, police said, adding that he is also believed to be the mastermind of Dangri and Kandi attacks. He was sent to revive terrorism in the region. Quari was an expert in IEDs, a trained sniper and operated from caves. Five army personnel, including two captains, were killed in the operation against the terrorists in the Bajimaal area on Wednesday. Those killed in the operation are Captain M V Pranjal of Karnataka's Mangalore area, Captain Shubham Gupta of Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Havaldar Abdul Majid of Ajote in Jammu and Kahsmir's Poonch, Lance Naik Sanjay Bist of Uttarakhand's Halli Padli area and Paratrooper Sachin Laur of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.