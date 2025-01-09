Rajpal Yadav Passes Away: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav's Uncle Dies at Hospital in Gurgaon

Rajpal Yadav, uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and sibling of former Defence minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Thursday, January 9, at 4 am due to prolonged illness.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has suspended all his scheduled meetings and events today. Shivpal Singh Yadav arrived in Etawah. The final rites for Rajpal Singh Yadav will be held in his native village, Saifai. Rajpal Singh Yadav was younger than Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was the fourth among five siblings. Rajpal Singh's wife, Prem Lata, has also been active in politics.

मैं अत्यंत दुख के साथ ये सूचित कर रहा हूँ कि मेरे अनुज राजपाल सिंह का आज सुबह चार बजे मेदांता अस्पताल गुड़गांव में असामयिक निधन हो गया है । उनका अंतिम संस्कार मेरे पैतृक गाँव सैफ़ई में आज दोपहर बाद किया जाएगा ।प्रभु उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे और उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान… — Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav (@proframgopalya1) January 9, 2025

Ram Gopal Yadav in a post on X said, "I am informing with great sorrow that my younger brother Rajpal Singh passed away untimely at 4 am today in Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon. His last rites will be performed in my native village Saifai this afternoon. May the Lord give peace to his soul and give him a place in his lotus feet. Om Shanti!"

Rajpal Singh Yadav's son Anshul is also involved in politics and has served as the district council president twice. Following her, other women from the family, such as Dimple Yadav, Shivpal Yadav's wife Sarla Yadav, and Aparna Yadav, also entered politics.