Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid BJP protest against 'Rashtrapatni' remark

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm Thursday amid protest of BJP leader against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark of calling President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni.'

However, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker and requested to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the House. Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury is getting badly trolled for his statements against the President of India Draupadi Murmu. In a viral video, it can be seen that the Congress leader referred to Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, and other women BJP MPs Thursday also slammed the Congress leader for his statements and demand an apology for the President of India.

Adhir Chowdhury made these comments during Congress's protests when the ED was questioning Sonia Gandhi. Adhir Chowdhury said, "Yes, we will go to the Rashtrapati. India's rashtrapati, no no rashtrapatni, is for all."