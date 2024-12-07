Rajya Sabha By-Elections 2024: TMC Names Ritabrata Banerjee As Candidate for By-Poll
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 7, 2024 03:34 PM2024-12-07T15:34:37+5:302024-12-07T15:34:45+5:30
The Trinamool Congress on Saturday named party leader Ritabrata Banerjee as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Jawhar Sircar as the TMC's Rajya Sabha MP in September following the R G Kar rape-murder incident and subsequent protests.
Under the inspiration of Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial, we are pleased to announce the candidature of Shri Ritabrata Banerjee (@RitabrataBanerj) for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha Bye-Elections.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 7, 2024
"... We are pleased to announce the candidature of Ritabrata Banerjee for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections," the party said in post on X.
By-elections will be held on December 20 in the sole vacant Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal, apart from seats in three other states. Ritabrata was with the CPI(M) till 2017 and was its Rajya Sabha MP, before joining the TMC.