Rajya Sabha MP backs proposal to name Rajkot airport after Keshubhai Patel

Rajkot, Sep 27 Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani has backed the proposal to name Rajkot’s newly constructed airport at Hirasar after former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel.

Nathwani took to social media to express his endorsement, saying, “I support Bharat Patel's proposal to rename Rajkot Hirasar Airport after the late Shri Keshubhai Patel. Keshubhai Patel was a distinguished leader from Saurashtra and served as Gujarat's Chief Minister. It would be a matter of pride to honour his legacy by naming the airport after him."

The naming of Hirasar Airport has been a topic of discussion ever since its construction, following controversies over land issues, the commencement of international flights, and the collapse of a canopy during the monsoon. The focus has shifted to the name, with increasing support for honouring Keshubhai Patel.

The proposal to name the airport after the former CM was initially put forward by his son, Bharat Patel, and has now received strong backing from Parimal Nathwani. This development has further intensified the ongoing discussions about the airport’s official name.

Keshubhai Patel was an Indian politician from Gujarat and a key leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Born on July 24, 1928, in Visavadar, Gujarat, Patel served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat twice -- first in 1995 and again from 1998 to 2001. He played a crucial role in the political rise of the BJP in Gujarat and was known for his focus on rural development, agriculture, and welfare programmes.

Keshubhai Patel was deeply respected in Saurashtra, where he had a political base. He was often referred to as a leader of the farming community. During his tenure, efforts were made to improve irrigation systems, strengthen the agricultural sector, and promote infrastructure development in rural areas.

In 2001, Patel was succeeded by Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, marking a significant shift in the state's politics. Although he later distanced himself from the BJP and briefly formed his own party, the Gujarat Parivartan Party, he remained influential in Gujarat’s political landscape.

