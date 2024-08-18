Raksha Bandhan 2024: Kashmiri Girls Weave Rakhis for Indian Army Soldiers Posted Along Jammu and Kashmir Border (Watch Video)

A group of Kashmiri girls waved rakhis for the Indian Army soldiers who posted along the Jammu and Kashmir border in Uri of Baramulla district ahead of the Raksha Bandhan 2024 festival.

A student Iqra Muneer said, "We have been weaving rakhis for the past two days for the soldiers of the Indian Army who are protecting our nation."

Kashmiri Girls Weave Rakhis for Indian Army Soldiers

#WATCH | Uri, Baramulla, J&K: Kashmiri girls weave rakhis for the soldiers posted along the Jammu and Kashmir border ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival. pic.twitter.com/FoL6EPMCbH — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2024

Instructor Waseem Pattan said that girls have made more than 200 rakhis in last 2 days, It will tied to our soldiers on the occasion of copious festival. "The girls have weaved more than 200 rakhis from the past two days. These rakhis will be tied to our soldiers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan so that they don't feel that they are away from their sisters," Pattan said to news agency ANI.

On Friday, schoolgirls near Akhnoor border in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Rakashabandan by tying Rakhi to army personnel. The Hindu festival was celebrated with joy as school girls tied Rakhi, applied Tilak and offered sweets to the army personnel.

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, will be celebrated on Monday, August 19 this year. It is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.