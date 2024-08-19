Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sisters Tie Rakhi To Their Imprisoned Brothers In Rajkot Jail (Watch Video)

In a heartfelt gesture, Rajkot Jail made special arrangements for Raksha Bandhan 2024, allowing sisters of prisoners to visit and partake in the traditional ritual of tying Rakhis around their brothers' wrists. The ceremony, much like last year's, was deeply emotional, bringing many to tears as brothers and sisters shared this touching moment. Last year, over 800 sisters visited Rajkot Central Jail to celebrate Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhis on their incarcerated brothers. Enhanced security measures were in place to ensure a smooth and secure celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes for Raksha Bandhan on Monday, expressing hopes for joy and prosperity for everyone. "Best wishes to all countrymen on Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brothers and sisters. May this holy festival bring new sweetness to your relationships and blessings of happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in your lives," Modi shared on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also sent his greetings, praying for the well-being of all. "Heartiest greetings to everyone on Raksha Bandhan. On this festival celebrating the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, I pray for happiness and prosperity for all," Shah posted on X. Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is celebrated today and honors the bond between siblings. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists, and brothers reciprocate with gifts, symbolizing their affection and care.The festival, rooted deeply in Indian culture and traditions, has been observed for centuries. Hindu texts mention the practice of sisters tying rakhis to protect their brothers.