Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav' begins on PM's birthday

A 15-day blood donation drive began on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Saturday, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya donating blood at a camp set up at Safdarjung Hospital here.So far, 5,980 camps have been approved across the country and around 1,50,000 donors have registered, an official said, adding close to 45,000 people have donated blood.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chalked out a list of activities on Saturday to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The birthday of Modi, who turns 72 on Saturday, will be marked by BJP with blood donation drives and cleanliness drives among other activities across India. Cleanliness has been a focal area of Modi, who launched the Swachh Bharat initiative for a cleaner India in 2014.