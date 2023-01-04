Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust holds meeting on temple construction progress

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held its meeting in Ayodhya to discuss the progress of the construction of the Ram Temple.

The meeting held at the Circuit House was presided over by Nipendra Mishra, chairman of the building construction committee.

As per sources, on January 4, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Board will have another meeting on the subject. This will be followed by a three-day meeting of the temple construction committee starting on January 5.

General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, Treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, member Dr Anil Mishra, engineers from LNT and Tata Consultancy, along with experts in the construction of the idol of Lord Ram were also present during the meeting.

In the meeting, the form of Ram Lalla's idol, who will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, was discussed at length, covering aspects such as the length and width of the idol, the stone to be used among others.

According to Champat Rai, in the meeting, various aspects related to the idol such as the stone in which the deity would be consecrated, how the idol is to be made, its face and other related features.

"During the meeting the height of Lord Ram Lala, how should all its features and colours, were discussed. A committee will be formed on this in a meeting to be held," said Govind Dev Giri Maharaj ji.

All this will be discussed again with three big idol experts from Orissa, Karnataka and Maharashtra in a meeting scheduled to be held today, after which the final shape of idol construction will be given.

The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.

( With inputs from ANI )

