Ram Kripal Yadav and Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin attack Opposition

Begusarai, Sep 7 With Assembly elections in Bihar barely a month away, political activities are gaining momentum across the state.

On Sunday, a massive NDA workers’ conference was organised by Begusarai MLA Kundan Kumar at the city’s Co-operative College campus, drawing a crowd of thousands.

The event saw the presence of senior NDA leaders, including former Union Minister Ramkripal Yadav and Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin, who received an enthusiastic welcome as chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” echoed across the venue.

In his address, Ramkripal Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, calling him a mere follower of Rahul Gandhi.

“Tejashwi Yadav is today clapping behind Rahul Gandhi, due to which his image is getting tarnished. It was seen throughout the Voter Adhikar Yatra. At once, he was driving a vehicle and Rahul Gandhi was enjoying the ride,” Yadav said.

He further added, “That was not the case with Lalu Prasad Yadav. He was an ally of Congress but never did like this. He always stood parallel to the Congress top leadership,” he said.

Road Construction Minister of Bihar, Nitin Nabin, highlighting the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government’s development record, contrasted the present with the past.

“Earlier, it used to take 7 hours to travel from Patna to Begusarai. Today, the same journey is completed in just 2 hours,” he remarked, adding that this transformation symbolised the end of ‘Jungle Raj’ and the rise of development under the NDA.

Nabin highlighted that the road infrastructure in rural and urban areas has drastically improved with four-lane highways in the state, and various expressways are coming up with the help of the Centre.

The leaders appealed to party workers to stand united and ensure a decisive victory for the NDA alliance in the upcoming elections.

They emphasised that the people of Bihar have witnessed visible development in infrastructure, roads, and governance, which they must now consolidate through the ballot.

