Ram Lalla Idol Installed at Ram Mandir Complex in Ayodhya After Over Four Hours

Rituals for the inauguration of the Ram temple are ongoing in Ayodhya. Before the Pran Pratistha ceremony scheduled for January 22, various pujas are being conducted step by step in accordance with the rituals. As part of this sequence, on Thursday, January 18, the idol of Shri Ram Lala was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the newly constructed temple. This auspicious ceremony concluded in the evening, marking the installation of the idol of Ramlala at his birthplace after centuries. The final consecration is set to take place on January 22.

During the installation on Thursday, the idol of Lord Ram was placed on the seat of the sanctum sanctorum. The process took over four hours, involving the chanting of mantras and worship rituals. Scholar Yogiraj and many saints were present during the ceremony. However, the ultimate consecration is scheduled for January 22, when the statue will be unveiled.

On Wednesday, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member and Nirmohi Akhara's Mahant Dinendra Das and priest Sunil Das perform pooja in 'Garbha Griha' of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The statue is currently covered. When the statue of Ramlala was installed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday, the completely covered statue of Ramlala was placed on the pedestal. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is actively participating in the 11-day rituals leading up to the Pran Pratistha. According to sources, during this period, PM Modi followed strict discipline, sleeping on a blanket spread on the ground and consuming only coconut water.

The ongoing rituals in Ayodhya for the consecration of the Ram temple include various activities on the third day, such as Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Chaturvedo Punyah recitation, Matrika puja, Saptadhrita Matrika puja, Ayushya Mantra chanting, Nandishradha, Acharyadigbhragavaran, Madhupark puja, Mandap entry, and more.