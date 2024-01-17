Ram Lalla’s Idol Set To Grace New Ayodhya Temple Complex Today

The much-awaited consecration ceremony of Ramlala will be held on January 22. In the run-up to the ceremony, various rituals began on Tuesday in the presence of members of the temple trust and their wives. On Tuesday, the rituals of purification and Karmakuti were performed.

The rituals for the consecration ceremony have begun and will continue until the abhisheka ceremony. Eleven priests are performing the rituals by invoking all the gods and goddesses, said Satyanand Das, the chief priest of the Ram temple. The role of the host for all the rituals until the final abhisheka is with Anil Mishra, a member of the trust, and his wife Usha Mishra. The rituals that will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be performed by the Mishra couple.

Why are purification and Karmakuti rituals performed?

These rituals are performed as a form of purification in case of any inadvertent mistakes during the consecration ceremony or if there are any shortcomings in the overall work done so far. The Karmakuti ritual is the worship of the sacrificial altar. In this ritual, Lord Vishnu is invoked and permission is sought from him to enter the temple.

Arrival of Ramlala's idol today

As part of the consecration ceremony, Ramlala's idol will arrive at the temple premises on Wednesday (January 17). On Thursday, the idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum. Also, the rituals of tirthapuja, jalayatra, jaladhivas and gandhadhivas will be performed.

Major work done in 23 days

The work on the Shri Ram temple is being completed on a war footing. The progress of the work from December 24, when it began, till Tuesday, January 16, is evident. The lions are also seen seated on top of the entrance gate.