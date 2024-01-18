Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: IMD Launches Webpage for Weather Updates for Ayodhya – Details Inside

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has launched a dedicated webpage to assist individuals traveling to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22. The webpage provides the latest weather forecast, including four-hourly Nowcast warnings for Ayodhya and surrounding areas.

Northwest India has been experiencing an intense cold wave, with minimum temperatures ranging from 2-6℃ in recent days. On Wednesday, Ballowal in Ludhiana, Punjab, recorded a chilling 0.0℃, exacerbated by dense fog that disrupted transport services during the early morning and late evening hours. The IMD indicates that similar cold wave conditions are expected to persist until at least January 21, followed by a gradual decrease in intensity.

The prevailing Jet Stream winds, reaching 140-160 knots at 12.6 km above sea level over the plains of North India, contribute to the subsidence of cold air, amplifying the cold wave and cold day conditions. This weather pattern is anticipated to continue for the next three to four days, according to the IMD.

The special weather forecast covers Ayodhya, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, New Delhi, and nearby areas like Bhiti, Bhanpur, Bikapur, Harraiya, Manakpur, and Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh. While the days in Ayodhya are expected to be clear and sunny, dense fog will persist during the morning hours. Maximum temperatures are forecasted to hover around 16-19℃, with nighttime temperatures potentially dropping to 6-9℃. The weather is anticipated to remain dry, with no significant rainfall expected over the next week.

To provide enhanced accessibility to weather information, the IMD has recently introduced an integrated GIS-based interactive mobile app called Mausam. The app features "mausam-gram," allowing users to access detailed weather forecasts for specific locations by clicking on the map or searching using place names, pin codes, or coordinates. The forecast is available in nearly 12 Indian languages and covers essential weather parameters such as rainfall, temperature, humidity, wind speed, and cloud cover.

Additionally, the dedicated webpage includes detailed Nowcast warnings issued around 1 pm, valid for the next four hours. This initiative aims to ensure the safety and preparedness of individuals attending the significant Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya amidst the prevailing weather conditions.