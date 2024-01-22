Ram Mandir Consecration: January 22 Marks a Historic Moment of Tryst With Divinity, Says Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar declared January 22nd a "defining moment of tryst with divinity" in India's history as the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya commenced. Dhankhar offered greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to lead the sacred rituals alongside other yajmans and saints.

Gratifying to witness celebratory moment marking reawakening of national pride all over. January 22 is etched in history as defining moment of tryst with divinity in our civilisational trajectory, the vice president posted on X.

Congratulations on this epochal day of #RamMandirPranPratishtha in the historical city of Ayodhya, the #RamJanmbhoomi.



The long-awaited ceremony, marking the culmination of a decades-long legal and emotional journey, has drawn millions of devotees to Ayodhya. The newly constructed Ram Mandir, a majestic and intricate architectural marvel, stands as a testament to faith and resilience.

Ayodhya is poised to welcome Lord Ram, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to take part in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday.