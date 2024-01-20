Ram Mandir, From Amitab Bachchan to Industrialist Mukesh Ambani Exclusive Guest List for Ayodhya Event

Monday, 22nd January will the inauguration day of lord Ram, the list includes around 8,000 people, including political leaders, industrialists, film actors, and diplomats.

Political leaders on the list include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior BJP leaders. Other political leaders include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Film actors on the list include Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Anupam Kher, and Chiranjeevi. Other film personalities include directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Chandraprakash Dwivedi, sarod player Amjad Ali, lyricist Manoj Muntashir, and lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi.

Industrialists on the list include Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their children Akash and Anant, and their daughter-in-law Shloka. Other industrialists include Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, Anand Mahindra, and TCS CEO K. Gopalakrishnan. Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal, and Medanta Group Chairman Naresh Trehan are also on the list.

Others on the list include former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, former Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and Mukul Rohatgi, former diplomat Amar Sinha, and former Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj.

The list states that some guests will arrive in Ayodhya on January 22 by their private jets, while others will arrive a day earlier by commercial flights and stay in nearby cities such as Ayodhya and Lucknow before reaching Ayodhya on the day of the event.