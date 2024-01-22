Ram Mandir Inauguration: Idol of Ram Lalla unveiled

The idol of Ram Lalla unveiled at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The consecration ceremony will be celebrated across the country and Indians abroad with special prayers and various programmes at local temples. The occasion has been hailed as a Diwali -- the festivities that marked Lord Ram's homecoming after the battle with Ravan.

Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, actor couples Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, industrialists Sunil Bharti Mittal and Anil Ambani, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and ace shuttler Saina Nehwal are among the many celebrities who have reached Ayodhya for the event. Choppers shower flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla is unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shortly before the ceremony Mr Modi said it is a "great pleasure" to be part of a "divine programme" at the Ram Temple. "The supernatural moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional," he wrote in Hindi.