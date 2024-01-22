Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Telecast Banned in Tamil Nadu: BJP Moves SC Against State Govt's Order

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed an urgent petition in the Supreme Court challenging the reported order by the Tamil Nadu government, which allegedly prohibits the live telecast of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22 at temples and public places across the state, as per news agency ANI.

Advocate G Balaji, representing Vinoj P Selvam, the secretary of the Tamil Nadu BJP, filed the petition. The plea contends that the DMK-led State Government has banned the live telecast of the auspicious occasion and other related rituals, including poojas, Archana, and Annadanam (poor feeding) bhajans, in temples throughout Tamil Nadu. The petition argues that such a move constitutes an arbitrary exercise of power by the State Government, violating fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. The petitioner expressed concerns about potential law and order issues and a failure of constitutional machinery unless immediate judicial intervention occurs. The plea seeks an urgent hearing before the Chief Justice's court or any other suitable court "in the interest of justice."

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Tamil Nadu government of instructing the State Police to deny permission for the live broadcast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple on January 22. Sitharaman, via her official handle, condemned the alleged ban, stating that it extends to over 200 temples dedicated to Shri Ram in Tamil Nadu, and police are reportedly preventing privately held temples from organizing related events.