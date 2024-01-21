Ram Mandir Inauguration: Video of Ayodhya Ram Temple Goes Viral On Eve of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

On the eve of the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, visuals of the temple have surfaced on social media. The Ram Temple is fully decorated with flowers of various hues. The temple administration has beautifully adorned the Ram Temple ahead of the ceremony, which will be attended by 7,000 guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and industrialists like Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, etc.

Following the consecration ceremony, Ayodhya will be adorned with the radiant glow of 10 lakh diyas, transforming its landscape into a mesmerizing spectacle. The Trust said the programme will be made for a "momentous occasion for every Indian, bringing together diverse traditions in celebration and honour of Prabhu Shri Ram".

A key aspect of the event will be the playing of traditional musical instruments such as Pakhwaj, Flute and Dholak from UP, Veena from Karnataka, Sundari from Maharashtra, Mardala from Odisha, Santoor from MP, Pung from Manipur, Nagada and Kali from Assam, Tambura from Chhatisgarh, Clarinet from Delhi, Ravanahatha from Rajasthan, Shrikhol and Sarod from West Bengal, Ghatam from Andhra Pradesh, Sitar from Jharkhand, Santar from Gujarat, Pakhawaj from Gujarat, Hudka from Uttarakhand, and Nagaswaram, Tavil and Mridangam from Tamil Nadu.