Ram Mandir: Mahant Dinendra Das and Priest Sunil Das Conduct Pooja at Ayodhya Ram Temple (Watch)

Ayodhya is beautifully decorated in anticipation of welcoming Lord Ram back to his home on January 22nd. Ahead of this significant event, a series of ceremonies are taking place.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mahant Dinendra Das from Nirmohi Akhara, a Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member, along with priest Sunil Das, performed a special pooja within the sanctum sanctorum of the under-construction Ayodhya Ram Temple. A video of the ritual has gone viral on social media, capturing the anticipation and joy of devotees eagerly awaiting Lord Ram's homecoming.

#WATCH | Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member and Nirmohi Akhara's Mahant Dinendra Das and priest Sunil Das perform pooja in 'Garbha Griha' of Ayodhya Ram Temple pic.twitter.com/OTXm5Iqcxp — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Ayodhya is undergoing a breathtaking transformation as the city gears up for the grand celebrations. Streets are adorned with colorful lights and rangoli, while devotional music fills the air. Numerous cultural programs and religious discourses are being organized to commemorate this historic event.