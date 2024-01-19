Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Jaipur Artist Crafts Miniature of Lord Ram on Pencil

As the preparations for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22nd are underway, people are expressing their joy for the occasion through various forms of art. Some individuals are attempting to recreate the Ram Temple using biscuits, while others are adorning walls with drawings of Lord Ram. Taking it a step further, artists in Rajasthan are also commemorating the event with their distinctive creations.

In Jaipur, a sculptor named Navratan Prajapati has created a miniature sculpture of Lord Rama on the tip of a pencil. The sculpture is just 1.3 centimeters long and depicts Rama with a bow in one hand and an arrow in the other. Prajapati told reporters that it took him about five days to create the sculpture. He is the first artist in Jaipur to create such a delicate work of art.

The sculpture will be presented to the Ram Mandir Trust to be displayed in the Ram Museum. Prajapati has previously created other intricate works of art, including a 2-millimeter wooden spoon, a 101-link chain, and sculptures of Ganesha, Mahavira Swami, Maharana Pratap, Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Similarly, in Pushkar, Ajmer district, a sand artist named Ajay Rawat has created a sand sculpture of the Ram Mandir.





The sculpture has been under construction for over a month. Rawat told reporters that he has been working on the sculpture for two to four hours every day in the sand park. Over 1,000 tons of sand have been used to create the sculpture.