Ram Mandir's Golden Doors: Wood from Maharashtra, Carpenters from Tamil Nadu

Ayodhya: Construction of the Ram Mandir's ground floor has nearly reached completion, paving the way for the installation of monumental doors in the holy temple. Fourteen intricately carved doors crafted from teak wood sourced from Maharashtra will adorn the ground floor of the temple. These doors are being prepared under the guidance of Sarath Babu, director of Hyderabad-based Anuradha Timber International. Workers from Kanyakumari have been working on the doors for the past 3 months.

Majestic Features:

The doors will be clad in copper sheets and gilded with gold. Standing at 8 feet tall and 12 feet wide, they will depict auspicious motifs like elephants, Vishnu's lotus, and welcoming goddesses. The design draws inspiration from the Nagara style of temple architecture, characterized by traditional Indian patterns of lotus, peacocks, and other avian figures.

The style emerged in the 3rd century with the Gupta dynasty and continued to flourish till the advent of Muslim rulers.

Aside from the 14 main doors, 100 frames for surrounding structures have also been completed. The upcoming consecration ceremony on January 22nd prompted the adornment of Ayodhya with large banners proclaiming "Maryada, Dharma, Sanskriti" (Limits, Righteousness, Culture). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Ayodhya airport and the redeveloped railway station on January 22nd. His roadshow from the airport to the station has led to heightened security measures around the railway station, including the installation of large banners.



