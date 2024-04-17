Ram Navami 2024: Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla an Emotional Moment, Says PM Modi; Shares Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared pictures on its X (formerly known as Twitter) and said he became emotional about historic Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. PM stopped his Lok Sabha election speech in Nalbari, Assam, to pay respect to Lord Ram on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday, April 17.

He shared images on X of him watching Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla on his smart tab. This event took place in Ayodhya today at around 12 noon as the first historical ritual after the Ram Mandir inauguration.

PM Modi Watch Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla Online:

After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory.

"After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory," he said in an X post.

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya witnessed a historic event. For about three minutes, a ray of sunlight anointed the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol. The "Sury Tilak" ritual was performed at noon through an elaborate system connected to mirrors and lenses in the temple.

Earlier, addressing the rally, PM Modi pointed out that Lord Rama had been sitting in the Ayodhya temple for 500 years.

PM Narendra Modi Watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla After His Rally in Nalbari

"Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our… pic.twitter.com/hA0aO2QbxF — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

"Today is also the historical occasion of Ram Navami. After a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram has finally been seated in his grand temple and in just a few minutes from now, his birth anniversary will be celebrated in the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya by applying 'Surya Tilak' to Lord Ram," he said.

"We cannot join the celebrations at Ayodhya, but let us participate in the event by switching on our mobile flashlights and offering our prayers to Lord Ram," he added.